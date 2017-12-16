Reward offered to help find wedding ring lost in Longford

An online appeal has been launched to help find a man's gold wedding band which has been missing since last Saturday, December 9 in Longford.

Deirdre Burns contacted the Longford Leader and explained that the owner of the ring is anxious to locate it.

“There is a good reward on offer for return of the ring,” she said.

Ms Burns outlined that the ring is gold and has tiny hearts around it and inside it is engraved ‘Deirdre’ with the date ‘01-09-07’.

She remarked, “Anyone out that night (Saturday, December 9) might have seen the ring or maybe the next morning. Due to the snow that was falling, it might have fallen into snow and may not have been seen yet.”

Deirdre suggested a number of possible locations where the ring may have got lost including near Mulleadys yard, Longford Centre car park machine, Tesco entrance, pathway leading onto Main Street, Supermac’s and Luigi’s, or Fresh Today.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the ring, they are asked to contact 087 925 8529.

