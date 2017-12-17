'Down Memory Lane in Longford' - Courthouse row

Amid extraordinary scenes of disorder at the monthly meeting of Longford County Council on Monday, it was suggested that the County Manager might have to “consider his position”.

There was a discussion on the Courthouse during which it emerged that the Minister for Justice, Maire Geoghegan-Quinn has made a decision to sanction the building of a brand-new Courthouse on a greenfield site in the urban area.



Mae Sexton said “it would be a tragedy if the Minister has opted for a greenfield site on the basis of lack of information, or misinformation from the officials of this Council and if this is true I suggest that the County Manager would have to consider his position”.



Tempers became extremely frayed and there were some extraordinary scenes of mayhem and uproar. At one stage during a contribution from Cllr James Bannon, the County Manager Mr Killeen smiled and suggested to him that he was “running out of steam”.



“You might run out of steam very quickly too, County Manager”, said Cllr Bannon, thumping the table at the same time, “you carried on the same way over Ballymahon dump and that cost the taxpayers of this county a quarter of a million pounds”.



“This is mongrel politics”, said Cllr Brian Lynch, "and I'm referrimg to Cllr Finnan and the man he has behind him PJ Walsh.

