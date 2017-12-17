Hour of Code for Ardagh Girl Guides

Last week was an exciting week in Ardagh Girl Guides as they linked up with CoderDojo Longford for an 'Hour of Code'.

The Hour of Code is a global movement reaching tens of millions of students in 180+ countries, usually between December 4 and 10 - but they can be anytime!



Anyone, anywhere can organise an Hour of Code event, through a one-hour introduction to computer science and computer programming.

Kindly supported by Longford Enterprise Office, CoderDojo Longford use the IT training room every week to host their coding and engineering sessions.



Thursday evening was a bit different though as the Girl Guides held their meeting in the IT Room.



First, they created and completed their own Maze game using Scratch.

The girls then had a look inside an old personal computer, learning to recognise all the different boards, chips and cards and how they worked.

Then they compared it with a tiny Raspberry Pi that has the same capabilities!



To finish they had a quick look at circuitry using a makey-makey board, to create a piano with grapes for keys.

“The girls had a great time," said parent, Amanda.

"Santa might be delivering a laptop for Christmas so we'll definitely be in CoderDojo in the New Year!"



"The Guides were so enthusiastic" said Steve, one of CoderDojo's mentors.

"It's great to see girls so interested in technology, and keen to have a go at making a game."



"Anything we can do to introduce #GirlsinSTEM is fantastic," said Geraldine, one of Ardagh's Guide Leaders.

“The different opportunities and experiences Guiding makes available to girls is brilliant!"



CoderDojo Longford had to postpone a second #Hourof Code event aimed at parents and teachers - Adult Scratch, due to the weather.

This will be rescheduled in the New Year so keep a look out to book your place!



If you would like to find out more about Irish Girl Guides or CoderDojo, find us on Facebook, @ArdaghGirlGuides, or @CoderDojo Longford or contact Joanna on 086 237 2616.

