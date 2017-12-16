Inland Fisheries supports Longford angling projects

Sean Kyne TD, Minister with responsibility for the Inland Fisheries Sector has welcomed the award of funding, to the value of €2.2m, by Inland Fisheries Ireland to 115 angling development and conservation initiatives as part of its National Strategy for Angling Development, Salmon Conservation Fund and Midlands Fisheries Fund.

Three angling development projects in Longford have been awarded funding, including the provision of a public toilet for the use of anglers in Leebeen Park, Aughnacliffe (€9,072); equipment for youth angling initiative in Lanesboro (€800); and the provision of a small, easy to manage boat for less able persons to access angling on lakes in Longford and surrounding areas (€3,143).



The projects, which focus on improving Ireland’s inland fisheries and sea angling resource, will begin delivery in 2018.

In total, applications for over 140 projects were received bringing the overall value of projects applying for funding to above €2.9m.

Minister Kyne said: “I would like to congratulate the applicants who have been awarded this funding. “The projects receiving funding are located in 24 counties across the country.



“They include fisheries habitat conservation projects as well as the provision of infrastructure and equipment to allow for improved access to angling.



“Education/youth initiatives and projects aimed at attracting increased number of tourist anglers also attracted funding.



“I recently announced the forthcoming addition, in early 2018, of ‘Fisheries Projects Animators’ for Inland Fisheries Ireland and that initiative will support the implementation of these projects in assisting community organisations nationwide in realising these ambitious angling projects and conservation initiatives over the coming year,” he added.



The 2017 Funding Call was first announced in August 2017 with local groups and individuals including local development associations, tidy towns, angling clubs, local authorities and others invited to apply for funding, with 115 angling development projects being awarded funding to the value of €2.2m.



The scheme is part of Inland Fisheries Ireland’s National Strategy for Angling Development.



The Strategy aims to ensure that Ireland’s fish stocks and angling infrastructure are protected and enhanced with a view to ensuring a sustainable habitat and delivering the economic, health and recreational benefits they offer to communities across Ireland.



Inland Fisheries Ireland is aiming to grow the angling sector’s socio-economic contribution of €836 million per year by an additional €60 million annually through the Strategy.



This will be achieved by driving angling participation among domestic and overseas visitors, which in turn is supported by improving access to fishing and developing angling infrastructure.



Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “The 2017 Funding Call has been inundated with strong project applications and we are delighted to announce the 115 projects which have secured support, following a detailed review process.

“The first Funding Call was in 2016, but the demand for improvements in angling access and development continues apace.



“The latest funding call was oversubscribed, confirming that rural communities across Ireland are engaged with angling and recognise the value of the fisheries resource to their local area.



“Inland Fisheries Ireland has worked closely with angling clubs, individuals, community groups and chambers of commerce to inform them about the Fund and the overall National Strategy for Angling Development.

“We hope to empower these stakeholders to improve access to angling in their areas and as a result deliver long term recreational and economic benefit to their communities.”



A key element of the National Strategy for Angling Development is to build capability and improve governance across the sector, appointing the aforementioned project animators is a significant step in realising this goal and also addresses the issues and challenges raised by stakeholders at the nationwide funding roadshows earlier this year.

