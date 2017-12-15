Work on Longford's digital hub to start in new year after €400k boost

Longford's economic prospects have been further enhanced this week with confirmation of a €400,000 cash injection towards the development of an innovation and digital hub.

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock took to social media on Monday morning to announce the investment which is being earmarked for development at the old Providers building in Longford town.



It brings the overall total allocated for the project to €600,000 after an initial €200,000 was set aside earlier this year under the Government's Town and Village Renewal Scheme.



"GREAT NEWS!!" Cllr Warnock proclaimed on his own Facebook page.

"Longford County Council has been awarded a further €400k to help develop our Creative and Innovation Hub at the Old Providers Building on Lower Main Street!!



"This brings our yield to over €600k to kick start this important regeneration initiative in our county town!! Massive progress after much hard work behind the scenes!!!"



Minister for the OPW Kevin 'Boxer' Moran was not long behind his Independent counterpart to give his backing to the announcement.

In a statement, the Longford/Westmeath Independent Alliance TD said the move would go a long way towards ensuring aspirations to develop a digital hub in the centre of the town become a reality.



"Minister of State Kevin 'Boxer' Moran has warmly welcomed news this morning that Longford County Council has been awarded a further €400k to help develop the Creative and Innovation Hub at the Old Providers Building on Lower Main Street," he said.



Fine Gael Cllr Micheal Carrigy was another to allude to the funding announcement at the opening of his constituency offices in Longford on Monday.



“We got €400,000 in regional Enterprise Ireland funding just this morning,” he told an attentive audience in front of party supporters and council colleagues.



“That project will be starting in January. We have the full funding got to develop that into a digitial hub in 2018 which will be fantastic for Longford town and will rejuvenate that lower end of the town.”

