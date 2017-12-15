Warning issued over Longford oil thefts

Gardaí have urged homeowners to keep a watchful eye on their oil tanks and outdoor burners after a theft at a house in Longford town over the weekend.

Detectives issued the call on foot of an incident at house in the Grian Ard area of Longford town.



It's understood an oil burner was taken from outside a house between the hours of 8:30am last Friday and 1:30am the following morning.



Anyone who may have noticed anything untoward in the Grian Ard estate at around the time of the alleged incident is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

You may also like to read:

Longford Gardaí probe oil theft from Newtownforbes church

Spate of thefts in county Longford

Gardaí probe Longford town thefts