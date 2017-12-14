Fears Longford crime gangs are using children to carry drugs

There are fears drug gangs are resorting to using children to sell their wares in a bid to stay one step ahead of the law.

It comes after gardaí made a telling breakthrough into the practice during a routine stop of a car in Longford town last Friday (December 8).

Its driver, a 17-year-old male, was pulled in after he was spotted on his mobile phone.

During the course of an exchange at the roadside, it was decided to bring both the teenager and the car back to Longford Garda Station.

A search subsequently carried out on the driver found two bags of cannabis herb had been hidden inside the minor's underwear.

The teenager was later released and it is expected that he will be dealt with by way of a caution from the Gardaí's Juvenile Liaison Officer (JLO).

A source said despite that success, gardaí have not ruled out the possibility that the youngster may have been en route to carry out an exchange for the drugs.

