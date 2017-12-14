Positivity in rich supply at Longford hub prospects

Longford is an attractive and viable location to do business.

It's a familiar tune which has been ryhmed out in relentless fashion by various politicians and local government officials as part of an attempt to showcase the county as an enticing location for would be investors.

But it's also a byword which is beginning to finally catch on, not least by the county's recent influx of state funding.

The latest chunk of those monies was rubber-stamped on Monday with a €400,000 investment for a purpose built digital and innovation hub at the former home of local hardware firm Providers.

Longford County Council snapped up the building for an undisclosed sum earlier this year with a view to supporting new businesses and retaining jobs locally.

“This is a key project for Longford County and one that will act as a catalyst for the regeneration of Longford town,” said Cathaoirleach, Cllr Martin Mulleady.

The Fianna Fáil representative said the building's acquisition and ensuing funding success was designed to send out a bold message over the town and county's economic aspirations.

Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon was equally upbeat as he issued a public 'thank you' to all those behind the preparation of a Business Plan for the Hub.

“The County is successfully competing against strong competition for Government funding. The economic future for County Longford is very bright,” he said.

“Opening it up as an innovation and creative centre will greatly increase footfall to that part of the town, an area that has suffered greatly in the recent past.”

