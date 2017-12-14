Longford becomes a Winter Wonderland

Longford became a winter wonderland over the weekend as snow fell in many parts of the country and conditions dropped to below freezing.

Temperatures dropped to sub-zero on Saturday and Sunday nights, with a status orange snow warning in place over the county from 11pm Saturday until 11pm Sunday.

Compacted ice and slippery road conditions made journeys to work treacherous and provoked schools all over the county to shut their doors for the day on Monday, December 11, for the safety of staff and students.

Anthony O'Haire also closed down his bus service on Monday, in the interest of safety for drivers and school pupils, and several families around the county were housebound for the day.

As a result, armies of snowmen were seen to pop up in gardens all over Longford on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures dipped to -5 degrees on Sunday night, resulting in treachorous conditions for pedestrians on the footpaths of various towns, and ice and snow remained on roofs right into Tuesday afternoon and beyond.

Meanwhile, Longford County Council is working to ensure the safety of motorists across Longford this week.

“The Winter Service Plan identifies priority routes and details arrangements by Longford County Council to deliver Winter Maintenance in the County,” read a statement from the council.

“The Winter Service Plan is available on the Longford County Council Website .

“Priority 1 and Priority 2 Routes are treated as part of normal winter service.

“All other routes not treated as part of the normal winter service may be treated where resources allow.”

Priority 1 roads include the N4, N5, N55 and N63. Roads to all the major towns in the county are also gritted.

“Longford County Council will continue to monitor weather conditions and grit the priority routes identified in the Winter Service Plan as required,” said the statement from the council.

“Longford County Council have a sufficient quantity of salt in stock at present and order additional salt as required.”

Today, Wednesday, will be a cold, blustery, showery day, with occasional bright spells.

Showers will be fairly widespread, many heavy and some prolonged. Some will fall as hail or sleet, with a few thunderstorms also. Top temperatures 4 to 6 C.

Thursday will be cold and very windy, with a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of the showers will be heavy and of hail, with a continuing risk of thunder. Some wintry showers of sleet are likely, with a risk of hill snow.

Friday will be very cold, but mainly dry, with good sunny spells and just a few scattered showers, mainly in the north and northeast.

Saturday will be cold, with frost and ice clearing gradually during the morning. Mainly dry, but some wintry showers are possible.

Early indications are that the early days of next week will be relatively mild, but changeable and unsettled.

ALSO READ:

Longford weather alert: Snow and wind on the way as Met Éireann issues two weather warnings