Longford Digital Hub plan to become reality

Longford will have a new, state of the art innovation and digital hub on its doorstep next year, thanks to a €400,000 government cash injection.

Local authority officials confirmed this week of their plans to commence work on kitting out the former home of local hardware firm Providers in the new year.

Details of the six figure investment were confirmed on Monday, bringing the overall total allocated for the project to €600,000.

Earlier this year, an initial €200,000 was set aside under the Government's Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

“Today's (Monday) news is the latest in a series of positive announcements for the County,” said a plainly delighted Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon.

Its Cathaoirleach, Cllr Martin Mulleady delivered a similarly euphoric appraisal of Monday’s announcement.

“This funding will enable the local authority accelerate its development plans for the Hub and send out a strong message that Longford is an attractive and viable location to do business,” he said.

