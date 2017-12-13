Armed Support Unit carry out raid on Co Longford premises

A file is to be sent to the Dire ctor of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the wake of a planned search of a premises in Edgeworthstown which involved the Gardaí Armed Support Unit.

The operation also involved members from the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drug Unit, Longford Detective Unit and uniformed officers.

Gardaí have confirmed “some items” were retrieved as a result of the search.

However for operational reasons the contents of those articles have not been disclosed.

The reaons behind the operation have also been kept under wraps with a spokesperson saying it formed part of an ongoing investigation.

“Gardaí carried out a planned search ofa premises in Edgeworthstown recently in relation to a number of incidents in the Longford area,” said the spokesperson.

That raid resulted in three people, a father and two sons being arrested and brought before Athlone District Court the following day.

All three were remanded on continuing bail with a file to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

They are aged 45, 25 and 19.

Separately, gardaí have launched investigations into two unconnected break-ins at business premises in Longford town over the past seven days.

The first took place outside an establishment on the Main Athlone Road last Monday week (December 4).

The incident, all of which was caught on CCTV, resulted in a number of items being taken from two parked vehicles.

A chainsaw and hedgecutter were taken from the first vehicle with a Hilti drill, three cordless Bosch drills and various drill bits being snatched from the second.

No arrests have yet been made though the Leader understands investigators are examining whether a midlands based Traveller gang are behind the incident.

Gardaí are also probing a break-in at another business premises on the Athlone Road last Saturday (December 9).

Gardaí believe thieves broke into a unit located at the Mastertech Business Park sometime between 12 midnight and 8am.

The front window of the building was damaged in the incident and the office ransacked.

Anyone with information in relation to any of these incidents is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

