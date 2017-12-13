GAA chief says racial abuse is on the rise in Longford

Racial abuse and verbal attacks directed at match officials is on the rise in Longford, a top GAA chief has claimed this week.

Longford GAA Co Board Secretary Peter O’Reilly said the organisation was also having to report an increasing number of unsavoury incidents to Gardaí in a bid to keep a lid on the issue.

In an extensive and wide ranging secretary’s report which is due to delivered at Longford GAA’s annual convention tomorrow (Thursday) night, Mr Reilly blamed the escalating problem on the dearth of new referees that were now entering the game.

“I have noticed a significant rise in red card offences and the number of Referee Reports now containing addendums referencing unsavoury incidents on the sideline, the verbal abuse of match officials by non-players and, of late, the rising number of incidents of racial abuse,” he said.

“The number of 'free-for-alls' are also rising and unfortunately a number of incidents have been reported to An Garda Síochána. I suppose our lack of success in the recruitment of new referees can, in part, be attributed on all of the above,” he said.

