Power tools stolen in two separate Longford robberies
Thefts occurred in Ballymahon and Edgeworthstown
File photograph: Power tools stolen in two separate Longford robberies
Gardaí in Ballymahon have launched an investigation following the theft of power tools from a van in the town at approximately 3.25pm this afternoon (Tuesday, December 12).
A large quantity of power tools were stolen and an eye witness to the crime reported that the car used by the raiders was a MH registered silver Skoda Octavia.
It is understood the same vehicle was also involved in a similar style robbery an hour later in Edgeworthstown.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Ballymahon Gardaí.
You may also be interested in reading:
Concern over strained Garda resources in Edgeworthstown highlighted in Dáil
Community Alert: Theft of tools at Marian Terrace @3.25 approx also KLO for silver Skoda any information to Ballymahon Gardai 0906432303— Ballymahon Daily (@BallymahonDaily) December 12, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on