Power tools stolen in two separate Longford robberies

Gardaí in Ballymahon have launched an investigation following the theft of power tools from a van in the town at approximately 3.25pm this afternoon (Tuesday, December 12).

A large quantity of power tools were stolen and an eye witness to the crime reported that the car used by the raiders was a MH registered silver Skoda Octavia.



It is understood the same vehicle was also involved in a similar style robbery an hour later in Edgeworthstown.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Ballymahon Gardaí.

