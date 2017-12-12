Funding of €160,000 approved for Longford Royal Canal extension

Funding of €160,000 has been approved for a 2.5km extension of the Longford Royal Canal Greenway to be completed by the end of the year.

Longford County Council, in conjunction with Waterways Ireland, were earlier this year awarded funding of €350,000 towards the completion of a 6.1 km section of a greenway along the Royal Canal under Measure 3 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The County Council indicated that the works on this stretch of the canal are practically complete and there is an opportunity, before the works crews are demobilised, to complete another 2.5km of greenway on this section of the Royal Canal before the end of 2017. Construction is ready to commence immediately.



The estimated cost of completing the additional section is €200,000.



The County Council sought funding of €175,000 for these works. However, the Rural Recreation scheme provides a maximum of 80% of the total cost of a project; hence the €160,000 in funding.



Both Deputy Peter Burke and Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, have welcomed the announcement of the additional €160,000.

Deputy Burke said he 'received confirmation of the news by phone this evening' from his Fine Gael colleague and Minister for Rural & Community Development, Michael Ring.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Chairman of County Longford Tourism and Director of Longford Clondra Canal Ltd, Cllr Micheál Carrigy also welcomed the further funding received from Minister Michael Ring in the Dept of Rural Development to complete the section of the Royal Canal towards Killashee.



Cllr Carrigy added, "This will mean that we will be able to complete the entire canal within our county boundaries. This is a fantastic achievement and will allow walkers and cyclists travel safely along the 42 km route. Work has also started on a dedicated website to promote the canal from Dublin to Clondra."

