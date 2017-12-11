Watch: Longford and Leitrim girls win the annual Christmas FM Song Contest

There was great excitement for Evolution Stage School on Monday morning as two of its students were announced as the winners of the annual Christmas FM Song Contest.

Aishling Farrell (14) from Ardagh and Maeve Newton (14) from Leitrim recently penned the song, 'This Christmas', which was voted the top Christmas song of 2017 on the popular holiday Christmas station.

“Christmas inspired us to write this song as it’s our favourite time of year,” the girls explained.

“We love writing songs together, we also love Christmas so over FaceTime we decided to write our song about our favourite time of year.

“We are absolutely delighted that our song has won the Song Contest and we want to thank everyone who voted for us and all the people who helped us along the way."

The girls didn't just write the song; they recorded a video to go alongside it too:





