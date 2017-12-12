'Hearts of Stone’ from Longford's Mean Scoil Mhuire creates the perfect Christmas gift

It’s important to shop local at Christmas, and what better way to do that than to support budding new businesses? Meán Scoil Mhuire 's Hadassah Cass provides ‘Hearts of Stone’, the perfect gift for friends and family.

As part of Transition Year, students create businesses providing a good or service, and Hadassah opted to sell handmade pendants and bracelets.



"I am personally interested in gemstone jewellery," Hadassah told the Leader, "I thought that other people would be interested in that as well, along with the cool and attractive appearance of gemstone jewellery."



Along with stylish appearance of the jewellery, the gemstones can also have different meanings and properties: "Some gemstones are meant to help with stress, anxiety, concentration, procrastination and with insomnia."



All products are handmade by Hadassah herself, but the professional style and packaging make it look like it could be bought in any jewellers.

While this might seem like too much for one person, Hadassah made no complaints.



"It takes at most, ten minutes to make a bracelet, and no more than two minutes to make a pendant."

‘Hearts of Stone’ is definitely the perfect gift for any lovers of gemstone jewellery.



Hadassah is currently developing the social media for her business to allow people to make orders online, but she hopes to also sell her products at the upcoming Longford crafts fair on December 16 and 17.

