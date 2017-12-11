Longford County Choir Christmas celebration concert

Longford County Choir will hold its ever popular annual Christmas Celebration Concert on Sunday, December 17 at 7.30pm in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford.

The tickets will cost €10 with concessions for family groups.

Tickets will be available in Dennistons, Farrell Coy and from any choir member as well as on the door on the night of the concert. Surplus proceeds will be donated to St Christopher’s and other local charities.

The choir has raised over €50,000 for local charities since the concerts began and they are most grateful to their very generous sponsors and loyal patrons.



The Christmas Celebration Concert is their main fundraiser for the year and the choir can guarantee a wonderful evening’s entertainment in the magnificent venue that is St Mel’s Cathedral.



The choir will be joined by the talented young soprano and north Longford native, Maria Matthews. And as a special treat the Mulligan Sisters; Aideen, Mary and Margaret are also joining in the celebration.



Musical director, Fintan Farrelly, has put together a lovely programme containing all the old Christmas favourites and some new pieces as well. The choir will also be accompanied by a string ensemble.

The audience for the Christmas concert grows year on year and people are urged to get their tickets early to be sure of a place.



The Longford County Choir is a community choir and its members are from Longford and adjoining counties.



The choir rehearse every Wednesday at 7.30 pm in the Sylvia Dawson Hall on the St Christopher’s complex at Battery Rd, Longford. New members are always welcome.



The choir has a busy programme for 2018, hosting a Danish choir from Copenhagen on May 27 next.



The choir are also working on a Summer tour following last year’s successful trip to Brittany in France.

