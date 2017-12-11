The 'bigger' magic of Christmas in Longford

My grandaughter is eight this month. The world of Kiddies’ Christmas is passing out of my family, as it did for her dad 20 years ago. That’s a pity because there’s a lot of fun to be had in thinking about, looking forward to, and getting presents.

There’s a ‘magic’ about these lovely things and I want to talk about a bigger ‘magic’ that comes true for old and young. I’m thinking about you and me Being Presents as well as giving things as presents.



“God is Love” means that God’s greatest thoughts are about Giving. He loved his Son from the beginning of time and now that Son has come into our world to Give Himself to us. We show that we have the Son of God living in our hearts and minds when we Give Ourselves to people.



So let’s give someone else our time and spend time with them.

Even the grumpy ones, the tedious ones and the ones who don’t give much happiness back. Let’s give away the anger which we have against that certain person. They probably don’t deserve your forgiveness but give it any way.



And let’s give someone else our time by doing something for them. Good causes are looking for money but often they need somebody to run a message or give a hand.



With all these givings, love isn’t really love until it costs you something. Sometimes love hurts. Jesus, the Son of God came for us so that the Dark Side could be blown away but it meant that when he grew up he had to die.



We laugh when a silly person “thinks that he’s God’s Gift to us all”. But Christmas calls us to be God’s Gifts to people. May you and your loved ones have lots of joy by doing that!

