Government approve €400k cash investment for Longford Innovation and Digital Hub plan

Longford's economic prospects have been further enhanced this morning with confirmation of a €400,000 cash injection towards the development of an innovation and digital hub.

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock took to social media this morning to announce the investment which is being earmarked for development at the old Providers building in Longford town.

It brings the overall total allocated for the project to €600,000 after an initial €200,000 was set aside earlier this year under the Government's Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

"GREAT NEWS!!" Cllr Warnock proclaimed on his own Facebook page.

"Longford County Council has been awarded a further €400k to help develop our Creative and Innovation Hub at the Old Providers Building on Lower Main Street!!

"This brings our yield to over €600k to kick start this important regeneration initiative in our county town!! Massive progress after much hard work behind the scenes!!!"

Minister for the OPW Kevin 'Boxer' Moran was not long behind his Independent counterpart to give his backing to the announcement.

In a statement, the Longford Westmeath Independent Alliance TD said the move would go a long way towards ensuring aspirations to develop a digital hub in the centre of the town become a reality.

"Minister of State Kevin 'Boxer' Moran has warmly welcomed news this morning that Longford County Council has been awarded a further €400k to help develop the Creative and Innovation Hub at the Old Providers Building on Lower Main Street," he said.

For more on this emerging story, follow www.longfordleader.ie and see this week's Longford Leader for more details.

ALSO READ:

Longford innovation and digital hub takes giant step towards becoming a reality