Longford Weather Alert: Watch as RTÉ reporter Cian McCormack crunches through the icy Ballymahon footpaths
Senan Higgins, Jimmy Sheeran and Evie Higgins playing in the snow in Ballymahon yesterday. Photo by Shelley Corcoran;
As Longford has been hit by snowfall and grippred by freezing temperatures, here is some footage recorded by a RTÉ reporter Cian McCormack as he crunches through the icy Ballymahon footpaths yesterday evening.
Later on @morningireland I’ll be reporting from Cavan and Ballymahon. This was Ballymahon in Longford last night. @morningireland @RTERadio1 @rtenews @RTERadio1 pic.twitter.com/4aXiOaSHCB— cian mccormack (@cian_mccormack) December 11, 2017
The latest from Met Éireann is that severe frost will linger in many parts of the country today with temperatures only reaching 3 or 4 °C in cold northerly winds.
Otherwise a cold, bright day with mixed wintry showers across Connacht, Ulster and west Munster but mainly dry elsewhere.
