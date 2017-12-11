Longford Weather Alert: Watch as RTÉ reporter Cian McCormack crunches through the icy Ballymahon footpaths

As Longford has been hit by snowfall and grippred by freezing temperatures, here is some footage recorded by a RTÉ reporter Cian McCormack as he crunches through the icy Ballymahon footpaths yesterday evening.

The latest from Met Éireann is that severe frost will linger in many parts of the country today with temperatures only reaching 3 or 4 °C in cold northerly winds.

Otherwise a cold, bright day with mixed wintry showers across Connacht, Ulster and west Munster but mainly dry elsewhere.

Severe frost will linger in many parts of the country today with temperatures only reaching 3 or 4 °C in cold northerly winds. Otherwise a cold, bright day with mixed wintry showers across Connacht, Ulster and west Munster but mainly dry elsewhere. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 11, 2017

You may also be interested in reading:

UPDATED: Number of Longford school CLOSURES growing in anticipation of severe -8 temperature

Up to date weather forecast for Longford