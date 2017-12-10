Alert: Number of Longford school CLOSURES growing in anticipation of severe -8 temperature

The number of schools in county Longford announcing that they will remain CLOSED tomorrow Monday, December 11 is growin with every minute that passes this evening.

So the advice to the students and parents is to check before you make any unnecessary journeys tomorrow.

Also; for the safety of our drivers & students, A O'Haire Bus Hire will NOT be operating bus services tomorrow.

Aoife Mulrennan, Principal, Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford, explained to the Longford Leader that the school will also remain closed Monday, December 11 to safeguard the health and safety of students and staff in this treacherous weather.

To-date the following schools have announced they are closed ;

* Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard

* Cnoc Mhuire Granard

* St Mel's College, Longford

* Moyne Community School

* Templemichael College & Longford College of Further Education

* Lanesboro Community College

* Ballymahon Vocational School

* Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford

* Melview National School

* Gaelscoil Longfoirt

* St Matthew’s National School, Ballymahon

* St Joseph’s Primary School, Longford

* Cloontuskert National School

* Drumlish National School

* Scoil Samhthann, Ballinalee

* Granard NS

* Aughnagarron NS

* Edgeworthstown NS

* Clondra NS

* St Dominic’s NS Kenagh

If you are aware of other school closures ; contact newsroom@longfordleader.ie or message us on Facebook or Twitter

