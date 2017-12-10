ALERT: Longford secondary school Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard will be CLOSED tomorrow

Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard will be CLOSED tomorrow (Monday, December 11) owing to the inclement weather and the Status Orange Weather warning that is in place.

In a statement, released on its Facebook page shortly after 8.30pm on Sunday evening, a school spokesperson declared that;

"The safety of our students and staff is paramount and so a decision has been made to close the school tomorrow, Monday, due to treacherous road conditions and frozen school grounds. Please be safe everyone."

