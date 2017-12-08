Deal to sell off Longford's Northern Quarter on brink of completion

A deal to sell Longford's Northern Quarter is on the verge of being agreed, the Leader can reveal this afternoon.

A special meeting has been called by Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Mulleady ahead of next week's monthly meeting when it's anticipated a formal announcement will be made.

Details of the expected deal comes less than two weeks after it emerged County Council chiefs were in advanced talks with two prospective bidders for the site.

Chief executive Paddy Mahon told elected members at the local authority's annual budget meeting at the end of November that progress was being made in an attempt to finalise its sale.

The Leader understands Cllr Mulleady is now anticipated to update councillors over a successful conclusion to those talks as local politicians prepare to host their final monthly meeting of 2017 next Wednesday.

For more on this developing story, see next week's Longford Leader.

