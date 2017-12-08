Further snow and ice warning issued for Longford

Significant amounts of snow are expected to fall across counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath and all of Connacht this weekend as Met Éireann issues its second most severe category of weather warning.

"Accumulations of four to eight centimetres could occur quite widely, with greater totals possible. Drifting snow locally at times too, with brisk winds. Slippery paths and treacherous roads also due to snow accumulation and ice," Met Éireann stated.

A previous Status Orange snow and ice warning was issued last night by Met Éireann for counties Longford, Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan, Donegal, Mayo and Sligo and remains in force until 6pm tonight.

AA Roadwatch advised motorists to allow extra time to defrost cars and allow additional time when venturing out:

“Any sudden change in weather conditions, be it snow, ice or heavy rainfall can have a serious impact on traffic across affected areas. Motorists will need to slow down for their own safety, resulting in longer journey times, but you will also see more cars on the roads in affected areas,” Elaine O’Sullivan, Acting Editor of AA Roadwatch stated.

“When we see weather conditions worsen we also tend to see people who would normally cycle, walk or use public transport opt to use a car if they have access to one. As a result, traffic levels normally worsen on the major routes in any affected areas.”

