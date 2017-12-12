Longford's St Christopher's artists produce eye catching calendar

The service users at St Christopher's have released their annual keepsake calendar for 2018, featuring the talents and skills of our local artists.

The calendar was launched in Lus na Gréine, Granard, and features the art-work and photographs from St Christopher's service users.

The year was spent working on the keepsake, which is evident from the hard-work shown and breathtaking masterpieces contained within.

The calendar's artwork was created by the services users throughout the year, with help from St Christopher's art teacher Jean Healy, while budding photographers worked with Martin Crinnigan to produce the wonderful pieces in the calendar.

This fantastic keepsake calendar is now available to buy for just €5 from the St Christopher's Services reception office.