Fifteen not out for Longford's 'Fireside Tales'

No Christmas would be complete in Longford without the hugely popular 'Fireside Tales' publication featuring on bookshelves across the county.

And on Thursday, November 23 last, a large crowd gathered in Longford County Library, for the official launch of ‘Fireside Tales No 15’, edited and compiled by local historian and author Jude Flynn.

Well known Shannonside Northern Sound presenter Joe Finnegan had the honour of launching the book, and also present were Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Seamus Butler and Longford County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds.

Jude has described ‘Fireside Tales’ as a labour of love and among the stories that adorn the pages of the 15th edition, which retails at €20, are; Memories of Ballinamuck in Days Gone By; Henry Ford, the Motor Tycoon: The Drumlish Connection; Christmas Memories - Newtowncashel; A Memorable School Holiday in Crott, Moyne: Summer, 1980 with Johnny Creegan; When the People of North Longford Had a Changing Lifestyle and A Christmas Tribute to All Longford Exiles.

‘Fireside Tales’ opens with ‘The Untold Story of the TD, the CIE Manager, the Stationmaster, the Newsagent, and the President of Ireland!', written by Derek Cobbe, former editor and owner of the Longford News.

Life in Clontumpher, Killoe; Events in Edgeworthstown in My Young Days and Excavating the Grave of King Maine, Ardagh are other ‘tales’ that are sure to intrigue people as they relax by the fireside and flick through the pages of Jude’s book.

Jude thanked all contributors for allowing him to publish their memories.

He also expressed thanks to proof reader Joe Hunt; Longford County Librarian, Mary Carleton Reynolds and archivist Martin Morris for their assistance.

‘Fireside Tales’ was designed and laid out by Veni Ilowa, and was produced by Turner Print Group, whom Jude praised for their high quality work.