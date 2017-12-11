Events for your Christmas diary in Longford

If you happen to have a spare few hours at hand over the Christmas, you could do a lot worse than to take in one or more of the many festive delights which are pencilled in across the county over the upcoming holiday season.

Saturday, December 16

* The Longford Arms Hotel is describing it as ‘the ultimate Christmas cracker’ as comedian Tommy Tiernan will perform there as part of his ‘Under The Influence’ tour.

Sunday, December 17

* Longford County Choir present their Christmas Celebration Concert on Sunday, December 17 at 7.30pm in St Mel’s Cathedral, featuring soloist Maria Matthews and special guests the fabulous Mulligan Sisters.

Tuesday, December 19

* The annual Christmas Jumper day at St Mel’s College in aid of St Vincent de Paul takes place on Tuesday, December 19. All students and teachers are encouraged to wear a Christmas jumper and to bring in €2. Teachers are being asked to be more generous than €2! All monies raised will be given to St Vincent de Paul locally.

Thursday, December 21

* Groups and soloists taking part in the St Mel’s College Christmas Concert are busy with rehearsals. The concert takes place on Thursday, December 21 in the school Assembly Hall.

* St Christopher’s Services Longford Christmas dash (walk/jog) on Thursday, December 21 at 11am around The Mall

CHRISTMAS EVE, SUNDAY, DEC 24

* Longford parkrun at The Mall (Albert Reynolds Peace Park)… at 9.20am for a 9:30am start.



Christmas Day, Monday, Dec 25

* The GOAL Mile is now in its 36th year, with the Longford GOAL Mile taking place in Connolly Barracks at midday on Christmas Day.

This year’s event in Longford is held in memory of Ina McCormack, a kind-hearted and generous member of the Longford community who passed away last Christmas Day.

St Stephen’s Day, Tuesday, Dec 26

* The annual Shane Brennan 5k, in aid of Longford Multiple Sclerosis, takes place on St Stephen’s Day, starting at from Allen Park, Newtownforbes. The Walk sets off at 12.45pm, while the runners and joggers get underway at 1pm. You can register online and see the Shane Brennan 5K Facebook page for more information.



New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1

* Start the New Year in style at Longford parkrun at The Mall (Albert Reynolds Peace Park)… at the slightly later time of 11.20am for an 11:30am start.



* See Page 22 of the Christmas in Longford supplement for full details of events that are taking place in Longford’s Backstage Theatre over the festive season.



* Spin Longford Christmas Market takes place throughout December on Friday to Sunday, December 8 - 10 and Friday to Sunday, December 15 to 17 on the Market Square in Longford town.



ALSO

For more events, check out the Christmas 2017 section on the Longford Leader website www.longfordleader.ie