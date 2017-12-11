Longford Historical Society launch Teathbha journal

The launch of Longford Historical Society’s Journal Teathbha took place at Longford Library to much acclaim last month.

2017 also marks the Society’s 50th anniversary and the journal was officially launched by County Longford historical society stalwart, Jimmy Donoghue.

He spoke about the “quality” of the people who were involved in the society back when he first joined up in 1969, and their passion and love for the county.

He also alluded to the richness of the content within the Journal’s covers.

“There are so many great stories in Teathbha and it is a fabulous book,” Mr Donoghue said, before pointing to the fact that all the articles in the journal were written by members of Longford Historical Society.

“There is one article in particular that I would like to draw attention to and that is the piece written by Margo Gearty entitled ‘Mick and Kit - A Granard Love Story’.

“A Granard Love Story, but surely it is one of Granard’s greatest love stories, if not the greatest!”

He then spoke about the people involved in the Historical Society over the years.

“They were great people,” added Mr Donoghue.

“Probably one of the highlights for the Society was in 1991 with the opening of the museum and I remember when we decided to get the museum going, Sylvia Dawson indicated that she would get the President of Ireland, Mary Robinson to come……..and she did!”

Meanwhile, he encouraged everyone to go out and buy a copy of Teathbha - a book Mr Donoghue added “would make a wonderful Christmas present”.

“It’s a wonderful book and I want to congratulate everyone involved; I hope you all enjoy it,” the well known Granard man concluded.

County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds referred to the 50th anniversary when she introduced the new publication.

“It is an amazing achievement,” she added, before pointing to the fact that not only has Longford Historical Society survived the last 50 years, it has also thrived.

“It has thrived because of the membership, and the knowledge, enthusiasm and commitment of many of the people who are gathered here this evening.”

She then said that before she came out, she looked over the first issue of Teathbha all those years ago.

“We have a lot to compare,” smiled Ms Carleton Reynolds as she quoted from the first publication from the then Bishop of Ardagh & Clonmacnoise, Cathal Daly who went on to become Cardinal.

“Those who founded this society and those who write in this journal form a work of genuine patriotism. It has been well said that a nation has a history - a history of shared memories, common sorrows and triumphs, communal desires and expectations. It is only by digging deep into the past experience of our life together as a people that we can lay durable foundations for the house of the hopes of our nation in the future,” she quoted.

“Those words that were written in 1969 are just as important today as they were then and all the members of Longford Historical Society can take great pride in all of the publications that have been produced since that date and all of the information that has been gathered about our county.”

Meanwhile, Chairperson Hugh Farrell said the launch night was a great occasion for Co Longford.

“Without a great team behind you, you can’t do anything and I have a great team behind me,” he said.

“It’s a great honour for me to be involved in the launch of this journal for the third year and we are very fortunate to have the former chair of the Society, Jimmy Donoghue to perform the official proceedings.

“Jimmy is a long standing member who has done sterling work over the years in ensuring the Society goes from strength to strength.

“Teathbha was first published in 1969 - it carries stories of historical interest from different parts of the county.

“In years to come this journal will be a valuable reference to local history and tonight’s launch could be described as the icing on the cake!”