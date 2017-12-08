Motorists urged to 'slow down' as County Longford wakes up to snow and sub zero temperatures

Motorists are being advised to exercise acute caution on the roads this morning following a night of heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures.

A Status Orange snow and ice warning, was issued last night by Met Éireann for counties Longford, Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan, Donegal, Mayo and Sligo and remains in force until 6pm tonight.

Snow showers have been forecast to continue into Friday afternoon with accumulations of 4 to 8 cm expected and even larger amounts on higher ground.

AA Roadwatch advised motorists to allow extra time to defrost cars and allow additional time when venturing out.

Some schools have also been forced to close for the day with Moyne CS among them.

Sgt Stephen McDonagh from Granard Garda Station echoed those sentiments this morning and warned motorists to refrain from undertaking any unnecessary journeys.

"We are advising people not to travel unless absolutely necessary," he said, revealing that there had been no incidents of note reported this morning.

"If you do happen to be out, we are also advising motorists to allow extra time for their journeys and to keep a safe distance back from cars in front."

