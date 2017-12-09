Edgeworthstown Garda Station upgrade calls

There have been calls this week for Department of Justice officials to sanction the upgrade of Edgeworthstown Garda Station.

Cllr Paul Ross led that offensive at this week's Co Longford Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting.



“Edgeworthstown is a main corridor to Center Parcs (in Ballymahon), it has a rail line and two national roads going through it,” he said.



The Fine Gael councillor said it was not the first time he had brought the issue into the public domain and called for a letter to be sent to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.



Supt Brian Mohan, in response, said improvement works had been undertaken at the station and were still ongoing at present.

