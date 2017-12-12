A virtual triumph for ten Granard learners

Ten learners from Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre, Granard received their certificates from An Cosán Virtual Community College (VCC) after they completed an accredited (QQI Level 6) blended online programme in Learning to Learn at Third Level.

Guided and supported by Eileen Finan, Lus na Gréine Coordinator, the partnership between An Cosán (VCC) and Lus na Gréine FRC, started in 2016.

The Learning to Learn at Third Level programme is designed to support learners to develop skills and confidence in preparing for education at third level.

Students explore a range of different learning styles and are introduced to academic reading and writing; reading techniques and strategies; planning, structuring, writing assignments and using academic conventions.

An Cosán VCC tutors delivered the two face to face workshops in Lus na Gréine and learners logged in each week for their 2 hour live online class.

Participants were supported within their community with the wonderful support of the team at Lus na Gréine.

Eileen Finan said all at Lus na Gréine were delighted and very proud of the learners who worked so hard.

She added, “We have done lots of other courses in Granard over the years but this is the first time we have completed a third level course from within our community in the Lus na Gréine FRC. This opportunity with VCC has given people the confidence and motivation to want to continue onto further third level education. One person is already doing further students in NUI Maynooth and others are keen to continue with VCC programmes.”

Ms Finan said there is a great need in Granard because the town is so far removed from third level institutions.

“This opportunity means so much to individuals who cannot access traditional third level institutions due to the many barriers that exist e.g. no access to childcare, transport or funding. Longford has the lowest level of third level engagement in the country so it is very important that this issue is addressed.”

She said Lus na Gréine FRC was looking forward to continuing their partnership with VCC well in the future.

An Cosán VCC also partner with Longford Women’s Link who have provided the space and supportive environment for learners in Longford town to engage in online learning from within their community.

Anyone interested in joining a VCC programme in Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre can contact Eileen Finan, Co-ordinator on 043 6660977 or email lusnagreinefrc@gmail.com or for Longford Women’s Link contact Pamela Latimer on 043 3341511.

To contact An Cosán VCC directly to find out more information about any of the programmes email info@ancosanvcc.com or phone 01 5341847.