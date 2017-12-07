Is Longford still the forgotten county? €7m cash investment over past week would suggest otherwise

Longford's fiscal fortunes are on the crest of an economic wave with over €7m allocated to the county over the past seven days.

At the top of that list was confirmation over the weekend of the Government's plan to spend in excess of €5m to bring the national gas pipeline to the county.

Environment Minister Denis Naughten and Minister for the OPW Kevin 'Boxer' Moran waxed lyrical over the proposed extension at a briefing ceremony in Ballymahon on Saturday.

Signs of a steady and more sustained trend in large scale inward investment to the county were further evidenced over the course of the past week with close to half a dozen other funding announcements being made.

They included the green light for a near €800,000 extension to Longford Fire Station, €500,000 in state aid under the Sports Capital Programme, a planned €500,000 upgrade of Ballymahon Garda Station and €300,000 for car park expansion works at the Department of Social Protection offices in Longford town.