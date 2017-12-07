Longford clubs set for €500k cash boost

Longford sports clubs are poised for a €500,000 windfall following the revelation of the county’s Sports Capital Grant funding allocation across social media platforms last Wednesday evening.

Ballymore GFC and Grattan Og GAA will receive the largest of the 19 allocations announced for Longford.

They will benefit to the tune of €111,500 and €105,500, respectively, as they embark on developing new dressing rooms and gyms.

The €500,000 earmarked for Longford is the largest allocation the county has received under the programme in recent years. In 2012, the total amount granted to Longford was €205,000, and in 2014 and 2015, the amount was €260,099 and €267,732, respectively.