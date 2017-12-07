Ballymahon man fined for no insurance

A man who pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance has been warned he faces a four year disqualification if caught in a similar situation again.

Zenon Bajkowski, 49 Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, Longford represented himself as his case was heard before Judge Seamus Hughes at a recent district court sitting.

Mr Bajkowski stated he worked in a local meat factory and had been resident in Ireland for the past decade.

The incident Mr Bajkowsjki was charged with occurred at Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, Longford on April 15 2017.

He was also charged with failure to produce insurance contrary to Section 69 of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

A further charge of failng to produce an NCT was similarly issued.

Upon learning that Mr Bajkowski had a Polish driving licence in place, Judge Hughes said he would give him “one chance” and not impose a driving ban on this occasion.

“If you are caught driving again with no insurance you will be disqualified for four years,” Judge Hughes told Mr Bajkowski.

Instead, he implemented a €250 fine, giving him three months to pay.

A €105 fine was also handed down for the NCT charge.

The failure to produce insurance charge was struck out.