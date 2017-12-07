Two Longford students awarded a JP McManus All Ireland Scholarship

Two St Mel's College, Longford students - Emad Asaleh and Kieran McGovern - have been awarded a JP McManus All Ireland Scholarship toward their third level education.

The awards ceremony took place on Saturday, November 25 at the University of Limerick.

Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell-O’Connor, TD, presented the awards and the special guest was President, Michael D Higgins.

Sponsored by JP McManus, the scheme is set to provide financial assistance to many high achieving students who completed their Leaving Certificate in 2017.

Emad Asaleh commented, “It’s amazing, the best part is being recognised by the school and everyone that you won an ‘All Ireland Scholarship.

“I’m interested in manufacturing medicines and then after a while I’ll open up my own community Pharmacy.”