Green light for €762k Longford Fire Station extension

A near €800,000 extension of Longford Fire Station has been given the go-ahead.

The Leader revealed on its website www.longfordleader.ie last Thursday of Minister of State Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran's announcement that approximately €762,227 had been approved for the project.

Mr Moran also revealed the work is to be carried out by a local contractor from Kenagh.

“This is wonderful news for the people of Longford and I am delighted that the tender has been approved with a local contractor obtaining the work,” said Minister Moran.

“I now look forward to seeing the work progress as soon as possible.

"I want to thank everyone who contacted me about this project, including Cllr Mae Sexton and Cllr Gerry Warnock, who have been in touch with me on a constant basis on the issue.”

Cllr Warnock said the winning tender was local firm Doyle Construction.

In acknowledging the role played Mr Moran and fellow Longford Councillor Mae Sexton, Cllr Warnock said the anticipated investment was just the tonic Longford town and its emergency services division needed.