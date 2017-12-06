Duo quizzed over north Longford cannabis seizure

Two men arrested on Monday in connection to the discovery of a cannabis growhouse in north Longford were still being questioned by detectives yesterday afternoon.

The pair were being quizzed by gardaí over their alleged involvement in the seizure of a significant quantity of cannabis plants at a house in Ballinalee.

Investigators had until 3pm yesterday to either charge, release or apply for an extension to continue interviewing the men.

Details of Monday's seizure is the latest suspected cannabis growhouse to be unearthed by gardaí, with the most recent before that coming at a house in Longford town four weeks ago.

ALSO READ:

Gardaí discover €64,000 worth of cannabis at Longford grow house