Center Parcs Longford Forest signs contract with John Sisk & Son for construction of lodges and center buildings

As construction activity on the much anticipated €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest resort in County Longford ramps up, the company announces it has formally awarded two major construction contracts to Dublin based construction firm John Sisk & Son.

The contracts for the construction of the 470 lodges and 30 apartments as well as the state-of-the-art centre buildings – housing the iconic Center Parcs Subtropical Swimming Paradise, restaurants, bars and shops – have now been formally awarded to Sisk following a competitive tender process that concluded recently. Sisk will join current contractors Roadbridge on site early in January 2018.

Construction on Center Parcs Longford Forest has been underway since earlier this year when Limerick based firm Roadbridge broke ground on the infrastructure contract which comprises the earthworks, road and path networks, utilities, drainage system, building platforms and the lake.

With all three of the major construction contracts now in place, employment on site at Center Parcs Longford Forest during the construction phase is likely to exceed 750 people. The forest resort, which is due to open in 2019, will have capacity for up to 2,500 guests and employ up to 1,000 people in permanent jobs once operational.

Awarding the contracts to Sisk, Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs, said:

“The appointment of Sisk is another hugely important milestone for Center Parcs in Ireland and we are excited about working together and seeing our designs come to life. The next phase of the project will see an increase in the numbers of contractors on site, many of whom we expect to come from the local area. The positive economic impact of our project is significant and this announcement comes on the back of the news that, thanks to our presence, natural gas will be coming to County Longford”.

Welcoming the news, Stephen Bowcott, CEO of John Sisk & Son, said:

“Sisk is delighted to be awarded this significant contract with Center Parcs for the construction of the state-of-the-art facilities and accommodation at the new landmark tourism development in Longford. We are excited to be working in partnership with Center Parcs and look forward to delivering on this innovative and challenging project. We also look forward to the positive impact this will have on the region and to working with all the key stakeholders.”