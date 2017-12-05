Longford Gardaí issue warning over rogue collection scammers

Gardaí are urging members of the public to be on their guard for a rogue collection scammers purporting to be from a leading children's charity.

It comes after gardaí were tipped off by representatives from the Jack & Jill Foundation of suspected fraudulent activity where bogus collectors ask victims to donate by handing over their bank details.

It's believed at least one incident took place in Longford recently, prompting gardaí to urge homeowners to be conscious of any unexpected callers who claim to be from the children's charity.

“They (Jack and Jill Foundation) don't do street collections, they don't do house to house (calls) and they never ask for bank details,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“We would be advising people to be aware of this type of activity especially in the lead up to Christmas and to report it to us.”

Anyone who may have fallen foul of this type of activity or who has been requested to pass on their bank details on behalf of the charity is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

ALSO READ:

Longford homeowners urged to be vigilant over bogus HSE callers