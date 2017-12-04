Video: Stunning performance by Longford's Evolution Stage School member goes viral

Evolution Stage School was flung onto the national stage on Friday following the posting of a video of one of the performances from the recent show, Don't Stop Believin', which took place in the Backstage Theatre a few weeks ago.

'Green Fields of France', sung by 13 yr old Caoimhe Mooney has received over half a million views on Facebook and thousands of comments, likes and shares since it was posted on Friday.

The video was shared by the Irish Daily Mirror and the Irish Independent online and immediately received a lot of positive feedback.

