Community rallies around family of Leitrim mother killed in tragic Drumlish car accident

A major fundraising campaign has been set up in memory of Co Leitrim woman Claire Bann who was killed in a road accident on Thursday night in Drumlish.

Claire Bann (34) died after the car she was driving was involved in an accident with two other cars on the R198 at Cloonagh near Drumlish at 7:20pm on Thursday evening.

The young mother of four had been travelling from the Drumlish direction and had just passed Mulleady's Waste Management facility along the busy road when tragedy struck.

Ms Bann was living in Dromod at the time of her death and had close links to the Ballinamore and Aughnasheelin areas of Co Leitrim.

In the wake of her untimely passing, a GoFundMe page has been set up in a bid to support Ms Bann's four young children in the lead up to Christmas.

A post on the popular fundraising website read: "Claire Bann tragically passed away last night leaving behind four wonderful children.

"I'd like to raise money to help pay for Christmas presents for Claire's kids. Her children meant everything to her.

"They've been through so much and I'm hoping this is one thing we can do for them. Any donation would be gratefully accepted."

Three others injured in the collision were removed by ambulance to Mullingar and Tullamore Midland Regional Hospitals.

One of the injured is also believed to be a woman from the Drumlish area.

Her injuries, together with the two other people taken to hospital are described as being non life threatening.

To donate, follow the link: https://www.gofundme.com/in-honor-of-claire-bann

