Celebrity chef Neven Maguire cooks up a storm at Dunnes Stores in Longford this evening

Celebrity chef Neven Maguire cooked up a storm during his cookery demonstration at Dunnes Stores in Longford town this evening.

The large crowd that gathered to ask the chef questions and indulge in his culinary delights were treated to numerous dishes including sausages with a twist, mouth watering prawn stir fry, delicious corn fed chicken satay and delicious chocolate truffles!

Neven also signed copies of his new cookery book - ‘Neven Maguire’s Perfect Irish Christmas’.

Speaking to the Leader afterwards, Neven said he was delighted with the turnout in Longford this evening and pointed to the special place that Ballymahon held in his heart.

“I’ve been working as Dunne Stores ‘Simply Better’ Ambassador for the last two years and I was here in Longford 10 years ago when the store first opened; Gay Byrne was here and it’s lovely to come back,” he added.

“The store looks great and employs over 90 people locally which is fantastic.

“There was a great turnout too - you had families there, and shoppers who are loyal to Dunnes Stores and the Simply Better range.”

His Auntie Maureen who resides in Ballymahon is a retired home economics teacher and it was she, says the celebrity chef, who passed onto him “so much love and appreciation” for good food.

“All of the Christmas recipes that we make in the restaurant - the mince meat, the Christmas pudding - they are all hers, she is a wonderful woman,” he continued, before pointing to the fact that he and his family visited Ballymahon regularly during his childhood.

“Ballymahon has a special connection to my family and to me - I suppose it’s where good food starts, from you parents and family.

With Auntie Maureen, she is just a great cook.”

For lots more from Neven Maguire and photos from this evening's event see next week’s Longford Leader - on sale Wednesday!

Also see Longford Leader's Facebook page for some video footage from proceedings at Dunnes Stores earlier.

You may also like to read:

Neven Maguire cookery evening

Watch: Chef Neven Maguire cooking 'some beautiful festive Christmas recipes' in Dunnes Stores Longford