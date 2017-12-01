Granard gears up for Christmas

Santa Claus himself will be the star attraction in a little over a week's time at Granard Motte Centre as the north Longford town hosts its very own Christmas Market.

On Sunday week (December 10) a whole host of indoor as well as outdoor stalls will take over the site of what is set to become one of the county's pre-eminent tourist attractions.

Local businesses and craftspeople are being invited to showcase their wares for an occasion that is being aimed at young and old alike.

To add to the festive cheer, there will be mince pies and mulled wine to warm those winter cockles.

What's more, organisers have lined up a live crib in an attempt to portray the real and often overlooked meaning of Christmas.

And to top it all off, the man at the centre of the Christmas commotion, Santa Claus, will arrive at some stage of proceedings to put his stamp on the afternoon.

The event will also witness the perennial switching on of the Christmas lights.

Local councillor PJ Reilly said there is already plenty of excitement ahead of Sunday week's extravaganza.

“It gives people a chance to come into town and for shops to display products in such a way,” he said.

Cllr Reilly added the Country Market was without doubt one of the main highlights on the seasonal calendar.

“It gives the image of how a country market was held back in years gone by,” he said.

Only a matter of weeks ago, the Leader carried a plethora of images from a social event at the town's Harper's Lodge for an annual Christmas lights fundraiser.

That took the form of a Halloween fancy dress get-together with plenty of ghoulish outfis and eerie costumes on show.

Exhibitors interested in taking part in the Granard Christmas Market are required to set up their own stall with an outdoor canopy and to make sure they have insurance in place on the day.

It all gets under starter's orders from 2pm with a 5pm start time pencilled in.

For further information, contact Anna at (086) 0838210, Marie (087) 9487673 or (086) 8330075.

It promises to be a great day out for all the family and one which will go a long way towards putting a festive spring in your step.