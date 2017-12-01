Revised plans for Dun Áras in Ballymahon

Mark Cunningham has recently lodged significant further information to the planning department of Longford County Council for a reduced number of dwelling houses at Dun Áras in Ballymahon.

The applicant states in the submission that he has taken on board the observation submitted by The Longford/Westmeath Farmers Mart during the planning process.

As a result of this observation, it is not now proposed to seek permission to complete the 10 partially constructed dwelling houses, which are located along the boundary separating the proposed development from the mart, but instead construct a 2.5m high wall along this boundary.

It is also proposed to create a parkland area to include semi-mature native deciduous trees and a series of walkways so as to create a buffer zone between Longford/Westmeath Farmers Mart and the proposed dwellings.

The applicant also proposes to install a children’s playground within the existing development and in the event of successful grant of planning permission is also willing to accept a condition of planning permission that these proposals shall be constructed, completed and commissioned prior to the commencement of any of the proposed homes.

The applicant also states that it is his intention that upon completion of the proposed development the entire Dun Áras estate will achieve the highest possible levels of design to include both hard and soft landscaping while enjoying an abundance of active and recreational amenities and therefore result in one of the most attractive residential developments within the midlands .

Residents of Dun Áras, however, are still up in arms about the proposals because, while these plans are an improvement, it still means the estate would more than double in size and traffic flow would increase.

“The new designs are an example of modern and professional engineering and it would make a beautiful stand alone estate, but it’s not in keeping with the existing Dun Áras estate and the reduction of only four houses from the original proposal of 39 does little to alleviate our concerns regarding traffic, privacy and security,” said Seán Clancy, a member of the Dun Áras Residents Association.

“We’ve only until Tuesday, December 5, to submit our objections to this revised design and, as only those who objected previously can submit now, we’d like to urge everyone who can to object. There’s no fee this time, just get an objection letter into the planning office asap.

“To Mr Cunningham’s credit, the new design is very nice, and I’d urge him to find alternative ground, on a route that can safely cater to these homes and families - maybe out the Mullingar or Lanesboro road etc, and so use the planning process in a creative way that will benefit the community,” Mr Clancy continued.

“This scale of development in Ballymulvey will be of no benefit to anyone but shareholders and will kill the community here, kill any chance of recreational development of Ballymahon and Ballymulvey, and Longford Westmeath Farmers Mart and is going to create conditions along the Ballymulvey road which will make it too hazardous for people to live in and enjoy the area.

“The decision is due on December 19. Hopefully, Longford County Coucil will see sense and deny this application and not ruin Christmas, and every day thereafter for everyone in Ballymahon,” he concluded.

Also read:

Council receives 48 submissions to proposed housing development in Ballymahon