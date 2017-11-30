Green light given for €762k Longford Fire Station extension

A €762,000 extension of Longford Fire Station has been given the go-ahead, it has emerged this evening.

Minister of State and Longford/Westmeath TD, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran confirmed a tender amounting to approximately €762,227 has been approved.

Mr Moran also revealed that the work is to be carried out by a local contractor from Kenagh.

“This is wonderful news for the people of Longford and I am delighted that the tender has been approved with a local contractor obtaining the work,” said Minister Moran.

“I now look forward to seeing the work progress as soon as possible.

"I want to thank everyone who contacted me about this project, including Cllr Mae Sexton and Cllr Gerry Warnock, who have been in touch with me on a constant basis on the issue.”

Cllr Warnock commented, "The preferred tendered is Doyle Construction. Great news for Longford and thanks again to Minister Kevin Boxer Moran, who I and my Independent colleague on Longford MD Mae Sexton, have been in constant contact with regarding this application for essential funding for our emergency services!"

For more on this story, follow www.longfordleader.ie