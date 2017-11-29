€500,000 windfall for Longford sports clubs

Longford sports clubs are poised for a €500,000 windfall following the revelation of the county’s Sports Capital Programme funding allocation across social media platforms this evening.

Ballymore GFC and Grattan Og GAA will receive the largest of the 19 allocations announced for Longford. They will benefit to the tune of €111,500 and €105,500, respectively, as they embark on developing new dressing rooms and gyms.



The €500,000 earmarked for Longford is the largest allocation the county has received under the programme in recent years. In 2012, the total amount granted to Longford was €205,000, and in 2014 and 2015, the amount was €260,099 and €267,732, respectively.



The full list of funding announced for Longford is ;



Ardagh United Football Club Pitch Drainage for Ardagh United Football Club €4,000

Attic Youth Cafe Limited Sports Amenity Area at Attic House €15,500

Ballymahon GAA Phase 1 of development of a new playing pitch €75,500

Ballymore GFC Extension incl dressing & general purpose rooms €111,500

Carrickedmond Ladies GAA Sports Equipment €1,000

Cnoc Mhuire Supply and installation of Ball Stop Netting €4,500

Colmcille GAA Club Develop training pitch & new community walking track €48,000

Dromard GAA club Off road walking track at Dromard GAA €35,000

Fr Manning Gaels Construction of Walkway €21,500

Grattan Og GAA Club Construct New Dressing Rooms and Club Gym €105,500

Kenagh GAA Erection of Security Fencing €2,200

Kenagh Utd Soccer Club Drainage and renovation of Pitch €17,500

Lanesboro Triathlon Club Development of junior triathlete swim programme €10,000

Longford RFC Creation of disability access to artificial pitch €3,000

Longford Slashers GAA Club Hurling Practice Wall €29,000

Moydow Gun Club Clay Shooting Target Launching Equipment €5,000

Sean Connolly GFC Purchase of John Deere Tractor Mower €10,626

St Mary’s GFC Grant Assistance €1,700

The Acres Machinery for Up Keep of Course €14,000



However, where there are winners, there are also losers, and six Longford applications for funding under the Sports Capital Programme were unsuccessful;

Abbeylara GAA - scheme to install lighting at their GAA facility

Ballinamuck Enhancement - refurbishment of existing tennis court / basketball court

Bunlahy Community Astroturf and Playground

County Longford Golf Club - purchase of mowers for County Longford Golf Club

Sisters of Mercy Western Province - running, walking track & associated flood lighting

St Mel’s College - drainage of sports pitch at St Mel’s College

