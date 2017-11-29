€500,000 windfall for Longford sports clubs
Ballymore GFC and Grattan Og the biggest winners as details of Sports Capital Programme funding are revealed
Longford sports clubs are poised for a €500,000 windfall following the revelation of the county’s Sports Capital Programme funding allocation across social media platforms this evening.
Ballymore GFC and Grattan Og GAA will receive the largest of the 19 allocations announced for Longford. They will benefit to the tune of €111,500 and €105,500, respectively, as they embark on developing new dressing rooms and gyms.
The €500,000 earmarked for Longford is the largest allocation the county has received under the programme in recent years. In 2012, the total amount granted to Longford was €205,000, and in 2014 and 2015, the amount was €260,099 and €267,732, respectively.
The full list of funding announced for Longford is ;
Ardagh United Football Club Pitch Drainage for Ardagh United Football Club €4,000
Attic Youth Cafe Limited Sports Amenity Area at Attic House €15,500
Ballymahon GAA Phase 1 of development of a new playing pitch €75,500
Ballymore GFC Extension incl dressing & general purpose rooms €111,500
Carrickedmond Ladies GAA Sports Equipment €1,000
Cnoc Mhuire Supply and installation of Ball Stop Netting €4,500
Colmcille GAA Club Develop training pitch & new community walking track €48,000
Dromard GAA club Off road walking track at Dromard GAA €35,000
Fr Manning Gaels Construction of Walkway €21,500
Grattan Og GAA Club Construct New Dressing Rooms and Club Gym €105,500
Kenagh GAA Erection of Security Fencing €2,200
Kenagh Utd Soccer Club Drainage and renovation of Pitch €17,500
Lanesboro Triathlon Club Development of junior triathlete swim programme €10,000
Longford RFC Creation of disability access to artificial pitch €3,000
Longford Slashers GAA Club Hurling Practice Wall €29,000
Moydow Gun Club Clay Shooting Target Launching Equipment €5,000
Sean Connolly GFC Purchase of John Deere Tractor Mower €10,626
St Mary’s GFC Grant Assistance €1,700
The Acres Machinery for Up Keep of Course €14,000
However, where there are winners, there are also losers, and six Longford applications for funding under the Sports Capital Programme were unsuccessful;
Abbeylara GAA - scheme to install lighting at their GAA facility
Ballinamuck Enhancement - refurbishment of existing tennis court / basketball court
Bunlahy Community Astroturf and Playground
County Longford Golf Club - purchase of mowers for County Longford Golf Club
Sisters of Mercy Western Province - running, walking track & associated flood lighting
St Mel’s College - drainage of sports pitch at St Mel’s College
