Killashee playground should be prioritised for funding, insists Ballymahon Cathaoirleach

Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District Cllr Gerald Farrell is eager to secure funding for a playground in Killashee, a meeting of the MD heard last Thursday afternoon, November 23.

At the monthly meeting of Ballymahon MD, Cllr Farrell pointed out the many benefits of developing a playground for the children in the area.

“Killashee has a site ready to go and it’s a pretty well built-up area in recent years,” Cllr Farrell told the Longford Leader after last week's meeting.

“There are a lot of kids in the area and it would really enhance the area and I want to make sure it’s a priority for funding for South Longford,” he concluded.

