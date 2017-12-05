Abbeylara woman to showcase capes at RDS

Co Longford based BallyBoy Design is set to showcase its stunning handcrafted capes and wraps at Gifted Contemporary Craft and Design Fair in Dublin's RDS from December 5-10 next.

‘Gifted’ celebrates the best of over 600 Irish designers and makers from fashion to jewellery and beyond.

From her Abbeylara-based studio, Siobhán Quinn turns handcrafted Irish tweed into her distinctive collection of BallyBoy capes, wraps and hats which have found an enthusiastic market both at home and abroad.

Siobhán says she is very much inspired by having her business in Longford and “right at the heart of Ireland”.

“The soft tweed and sumptuous silk of our capes and wraps reaches out from our long Irish tradition of making clothing from locally woven cloth,” she explained before pointing out that her designs have found buyers in the UK and with American visitors to these shores.

“We are exporting on a small scale; we have US customers who have bought from us and this has encouraged my ambition to get a into the American market and increase our level of exports.”

At ‘Gifted’, Siobhán will be showing off her latest collection which is a range of scarves and reversible capes.

The event at the RDS also includes a spectacular Christmas Food Emporium featuring over 120 artisan food producers, taste-tempting visitors with the best of the season’s fare.

‘Gifted’ offers Ireland’s largest Christmas gift shopping experience with prices starting from as little as €5 and there will be 10% off everything on Tuesday, December 5.