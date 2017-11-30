Longford resource centres set for five figure cash tonic

Two family resource centres at opposite ends of the county are to reap the benefits of a €50,000 cash injection.

Independent Alliance TD and Minister for the OPW Kevin Boxer Moran announced the funding this week under the Small Grants Scheme.

Ballymahon's Bridgeways Family Resource Centre is to receive €31,390 with Lus na Greine in Granard assigned a sum of €18,608.

Mr Moran said the funding was testament to the significant and unsung work both centres provide to their local communities.

“Congratulations to all those involved in the running of these wonderful Centres, bringing communities together and offering invaluable lifelines to the families, and in particular children in their areas,” he said.

“I look forward to continuing to work with you in the future.”

Separately, Mr Moran said a €6m investment to remove 18 pinchpoints between Athlone and Meelick on the Shannon by Waterways Ireland, his department represented a “major step forward” in managing flood relief throughout its catchment area and into Co Longford.

