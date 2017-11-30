Young innovators showcase science projects in Lanesboro

Over 130 students exhibited 34 projects in SciFest@School in Lanesboro Community College. This was the school’s third SciFest@School and it was the biggest one yet!

Students demonstrated their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and maths through their creative and innovative projects.

Some of the projects on display included a large farm display and lighthouses.

The overall prize went to Brian Lyons 5th year with his project ‘The cure for poor health literacy: An investigation into the readability of public health resources’.

This project investigated if the readability of public health information was acting as a barrier to people understanding their own health care.

The winner in the Junior Category was Adam Kingi 2nd year with his project ‘Smartphones – can they affect the neuroplasticity of babies and young children’. Adam wished to investigate the effects of smartphone usage in babies and young children and how aware parents were of it.

The primary school prize went to Lanesboro Primary School where the students had entered 2 very interesting and well researched projects.

Lanesboro CC Principal, Bernice Martin said: “We are delighted to host SciFest@School in our school because the SciFest competition allows students to develop their study of science, technology, engineering and maths, outside of the classroom and apply it to everyday life.

"All of the students have worked very hard on their projects and should be very proud of their achievements. We all wish the best of luck to the students going on to the next stage of the SciFest competition which will see them compete in SciFest@College in Athlone next year.”

